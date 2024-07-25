Jack Morey dies at 63

Jack Morey, the co-owner of Morey’s Piers in Wildwood, died last week at the age of 63, the company announced.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of Jack Morey, our beloved 2nd Generation Partner, and for the past three decades, the creative force behind Morey’s Piers. Jack wasn’t particularly fond of titles, but was the Company’s Executive Vice President, Chief Creative Officer, and, most importantly, champion of ‘it will be beautiful…we change everything’,” a statement from Morey’s Piers read.

