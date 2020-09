Iron Gwazi and Ice Breaker expected to open in spring of 2021

Tampa’s Iron Gwazi and Orlando’s Ice Breaker are opening in spring 2021, according to the parks' websites. Both rides were originally announced to open this past spring until the coronavirus pandemic shut down the parks and halted business for three months.

