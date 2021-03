Iowa's Lost Island Theme park under construction, targeting 2022 opening

The purple supports and tracks of a roller coaster soar above the snow-covered ground, and buildings are beginning to spring up as construction workers continue to labor through the winter. Work is projected to continue through 2021, and the Lost Island Theme Park remains on track for a 2022 grand opening, according to officials.

