Investor in American Heartland park sues developer for "campaign of deception"

Posted | Contributed by Jeff

Attorneys representing O. Gene Bicknell filed a lawsuit in a federal court against the leaders of the theme park project Oklahoma. The suit claims that Richard M. Silanskas Jr. and Larry K. Wilhite “orchestrated a campaign of deception to defraud” Bicknell and “coerced him into sinking more than $60 million into the design and construction” of the project.

Read more from People.

Comments: 1