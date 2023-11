Investigators say support arm failed in fatal Gröna Lund accident

A fatal accident on the Jetline roller coaster at Gröna Lund, where some passengers plunged to the ground in June, was caused by a newly installed “support arm breaking off so that the wheels on the cart fell off,” prosecutors said Wednesday. A prosecutor suggested the the accident wouldn't have happened “if the passengers had worn seat belts.”

