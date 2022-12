Intamin and Sally will collaborate on PortAventura dark roller coaster ride themed to Uncharted movie

PortAventura World has closed a licensing agreement with Sony Pictures to build the first dark ride roller coaster inspired by the box office hit film “Uncharted,” and based on the PlayStation video game franchise of the same name. Opening mid-2023, the ride will be nearly 700 meters long and over 12 meters high, and will be housed in an enveloping space of 4,800 square meters, and 16 meters high.

