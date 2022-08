Injuries reported on El Toro at Six Flags Great Adventure

First aid teams have been dispatched to Six Flags Great Adventure for a report of multiple injuries suffered on the El Toro roller coaster at the theme park on Thursday night, according to authorities. A spokesperson said five guests were taken to a local medical facility for evaluation. The ride was closed last year after a partial derailment.

