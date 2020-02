Indiana Beach closes as no buyer found for the park

Posted Tuesday, February 18, 2020 5:22 PM | Contributed by Jeff

White County Economic Development Director Randy Mitchell confirmed that Apex Parks Group decided to close Indiana Beach after a search for buyers ended unsuccessfully. Apex Parks Senior Vice President Gregg Borman told Mitchell the closure was strictly for financial reasons.

Read more from WLFI/West Lafayette.

Related parks Indiana Beach

Comments: 18