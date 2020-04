Indiana Beach apparently purchased, according to newspaper who quoted a Facebook post

Indiana Beach has been purchased by Gene Staples, the president of Indiana Beach Holdings, LLC, according a Facebook post from Monticello News & Review. Staples purchased the park before Apex Parks Group, the former owner of Indiana Beach, declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy April 8, White County Commissioner John Heimlich said.

