Iger says Disney theme park price increases were too "aggressive"

Posted | Contributed by Jeff

Returned Disney CEO Bob Iger acknowledged that fans had a right to be irked as theme park ticket prices crept higher under the previous regime and said it wasn’t the best way to manage the brand.

“I always believed that Disney was a brand that needs to be accessible,” he told a Morgan Stanley media conference Thursday. “And I think that in our zeal to grow profits, we may have been a little bit too aggressive about some of our pricing. And I think there is a way to continue to grow our business but be smarter about how we price so that we maintain that brand value of accessibility.”

Read from Deadline.

Comments: 5