Iger says Disney "sobered" at shareholder meeting by pandemic

Posted Yesterday, 9:10 AM | Contributed by Jeff

At Wednesday’s shareholder meeting in Raleigh, N.C., the event began on a more subdued note, as Disney Executive Chairman and former Chief Executive Bob Iger addressed growing concerns about the novel coronavirus that has closed theme parks abroad and rattled global markets.

“It’s fair to say we’re all sobered by the concern that we feel for everyone affected by this global crisis,” Iger said in prepared remarks. “These are challenging times for everyone.”

Read more from The LA Times.

Comments: 12