Idora Park artifacts displayed at Youngstown mall

Posted Today, 11:21 AM | Contributed by Jeff

Many parts of Idora Park are no longer around. It was destroyed by a fire in the mid 80s, but some of what’s left was on display at the Southern Park Mall in Boardman.

Read more and see the video from WKBN/Youngstown.

Related parks Idora Park

Comments: 1