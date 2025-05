ICON Park president says Epic Universe good for all attractions

Posted | Contributed by Jeff

ICON Park President and CEO Chris Jaskiewicz said it’s not a competition when it comes to the grand opening of Epic Universe.

“I tell our tenants here as an example — if we’re good, and we are very good, we’re very high quality — if we continue to be good, we are all going to benefit from the new visitors to Orlando for Epic Universe,” Jaskiewicz said.

Read more from WKMG/Orlando.

Comments: 1