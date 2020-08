IAAPA says theme park business has lost $18 billion to Covid

U.S. theme parks and their employees have taken a massive financial hit this summer amid the COVID-19 crisis that has led to a 40% decline in economic output and a 40% reduction in industry jobs, according to IAAPA.

