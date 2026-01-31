IAAPA pushing federal restrictions for "unauthorized" drone use

Posted | Contributed by Jeff

From the press release:

As drone use expands nationwide, unauthorized drone flights over amusement parks have increased. Those flights can create safety hazards, disrupt operations and raise security concerns — whether caused by careless operators or potentially malicious activity. IAAPA’s Public Affairs team has worked closely with Congress and the Federal Aviation Administration to advance solutions that improve both long-term airspace protections and real-time response tools.

A major milestone includes IAAPA’s work to help advance and pass federal legislation that strengthens response capabilities by improving coordination between fixed-site amusement parks and state and local law enforcement. The legislation helps clarify authority and coordination mechanisms to detect and mitigate unauthorized drone activity, allowing for quicker responses when drones pose a threat.

At the same time, IAAPA is working with the FAA on a rulemaking process that would allow eligible fixed-site amusement parks to petition for permanent airspace restrictions over their facilities. If implemented, the rule would create a federal pathway for parks to reduce unauthorized drone activity in environments where safety, security and high visitor volumes require additional safeguards.