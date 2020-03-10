IAAPA postpones Asia Expo to next year due to coronavirus concerns

Posted Tuesday, March 10, 2020 5:21 PM | Contributed by Jeff

From the press release:

IAAPA, the global association for the attractions industry, today announced the postponement of IAAPA Expo Asia 2020 to 2021 in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. The Expo was scheduled to take place 8-11 June in Macao, China, at the Venetian Macao. The 2021 event will take place in June.

“The health and safety of our members and our team is always our top priority,” said Hal McEvoy, president and CEO, IAAPA. “After extensive evaluation and input from members, the IAAPA Board of Directors has made the decision to postpone IAAPA Expo Asia 2020. Since early January, we have been closely monitoring the rapidly evolving coronavirus outbreak and have been in constant contact with our global team and members. While this is not an easy decision, we are confident it is the right one, and in best interest of our exhibitors and attendees. The decision to postpone the Expo until 2021 is based on information we have at this time including global travel concerns and restrictions, the current health situation, and continued unknowns regarding the coronavirus.”