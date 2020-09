I-X Center closing permanently in Cleveland, ending the annual indoor amusement park

Posted Yesterday, 10:01 AM | Contributed by Jeff

After 35 years of hosting auto shows, indoor amusement parks, home & garden shows, and more, Cleveland's International Exposition Center (I-X Center) has announced that it will be closing at the end of this year. Because of COVID-19, the I-X Center has largely been closed for events and shows since the pandemic began in March.

Read more from WKYC/Cleveland.

Comments: 3