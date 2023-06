Hybrid roller coaster Zambezi Zinger opens at Worlds of Fun

Posted | Contributed by Jeff

Worlds of Fun has finally debuted its new rollercoaster, the re-imagined Zambezi Zinger, to the public. The ride features nearly 2,500 feet of track and goes up to 45 miles per hour. The original Zambezi Zinger was one of the first rides available when the park first opened in 1973.

Read more and see video from KMBC/Kansas City.

