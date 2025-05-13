How Colossus at Six Flags Magic Mountain has evolved over a half-century

Posted | Contributed by Jeff

From the piece:

The intention behind Colossus was to have a roller coaster that produced the same “rumble and sway” effect as classic thrill rides of yesteryear. To achieve this, the ride would need to be built entirely out of wood. The builders, the Bernards Brothers Construction firm, studied bridges with comparable constructions and other wooden coasters as far away as Mexico City to gain a proper understanding of the necessities for this monumental feat. At a whopping $7 million price tag, and requiring bespoke tools for the project, it was, impressively, completed in eight weeks.