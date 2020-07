Hong Kong Disneyland will close again for Covid-19 pandemic

Posted Monday, July 13, 2020 10:27 PM | Contributed by Jeff

Hong Kong Disneyland will close again on Wednesday to comply with a government-directed rollback of public activities in the region after an increase in coronavirus infections, the Walt Disney Company said on Monday. Disney called the closing of the theme park “temporary” and said its resort hotels at the Lantau Island complex would remain open.

Read more from The New York Times.

