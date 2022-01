Hong Kong Disneyland closes again over Covid concerns

The Hong Kong Disneyland theme park is to close from Wednesday evening, due to the city’s anti-coronavirus measures. The closure is the fourth time that the pandemic has brought park operations to a halt. The park appeared to hope that the measure would last until Jan. 20, 2022.

