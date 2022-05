Holiday World leaders' meeting leads to marriage

In amusement park parlance, Leah Koch’s world had become a merry-go-round of disappointing dates when she met Matthew Blumhardt in 2018 at Holiday World, the theme park in Santa Claus, Ind., that her family has owned and operated for almost 76 years.

