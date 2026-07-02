Holiday World celebrates the Fourth with Mack Rides plans

Posted | Contributed by LostKause

From the press release:

Santa Claus, Ind.—–The largest single-attraction investment in park history, $22 million Cannonball! water roller coaster will take riders 90 feet in the air, then speed through more than 1,000 feet of coaster track before landing in the water for a huge splash. Announced just days before America’s 250th anniversary, Cannonball! is themed to a Fourth of July community center pool party with a longstanding cannonball dive competition.

“This ride is dedicated to every kid who had to work up the courage to climb the tall diving board at their community pool,” says Leah Koch-Blumhardt, Fourth-Generation Owner and Director of Communications. “And it’s a tribute to every small town with a quirky annual tradition. There’s something special about the way we come together to celebrate our independence as a nation, and we hope Cannonball conveys that magic.”