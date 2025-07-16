Holiday World announces Summer Wine'd Down Culinary Festival

Posted | Contributed by Jeff

From the official Holiday World site:

Our Food & Beverage locations around the park will feature 30 new menu items only available throughout the event. Each new dish will have a recommended wine pairing that you can purchase with valid I.D. at Witches Brew, Plymouth on the Rocks, Liki Tiki, or The Watering Hole.

From Honey Sesame Shrimp to Star-Spangled Beignets, from the Chicken & Waffle Biscuit with hot honey to the Brisket Biscuit, our culinary team has dreamed up an amazing assortment of decadent small portions. You can purchase any item a la carte, or for the best value, you can purchase a Tasting Pass online or in-park, which you may redeem for five event-specific food selections of your choice.