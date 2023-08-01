Holiday World announces Good Gravy!, a family boomerang roller coaster

Posted | Contributed by Jeff

From the press release:

Good Gravy! Family roller coaster will open to the public May 2024 at Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari, located in its Thanksgiving section. The coaster, manufactured by Dutch company Vekoma Rides, is a family boomerang, the first of its kind to open in North America.

Guests will board a train shaped like a giant gravy boat, which will be pulled backwards uphill before flying forwards through the station onto cranberry-colored track, hitting a maximum speed of 37 miles per hour. The train will fly through a giant cranberry jelly can before narrowly avoiding giant kitchen accoutrement, such as a 20-foot-tall whisk and an 18-foot-tall rolling pin before flying up a 77-foot-tall spike and repeating the journey backwards. The journey will be nearly 1,500 feet long.

The coaster has a 38-inch height requirement, so children approximately 3 years old can ride along with the whole family.

“Since 1946, our family has been dedicated to being the best at family fun,” says Fourth-Generation Owner Leah Koch-Blumhardt. “We’re excited to add a coaster to our lineup that caters to the entire family, just like Thanksgiving dinner! The experience will be smooth and gentle enough for grandparents and younger children to enjoy, yet it’s still dynamic enough for the thrill seekers.”