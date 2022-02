Posted Tuesday, February 8, 2022 9:39 AM | Contributed by Jeff

From the official site:

Join us nightly from June 18-July 31 as 300 LED-lit drones take to the Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari sky for this unique, drone, and fireworks spectacle! This one-of-a-kind, 15-minute spectacle celebrates Christmas, Thanksgiving, Halloween, and the Fourth of July with 700-foot wide animated light displays.