Hersheypark removes its classic Whip ride

Posted | Contributed by Jeff

Hersheypark has removed the classic ride The Whip ahead of the theme park’s 2023 season, the park said in a social media post. The Whip “has been permanently removed in advance of the 2023 season,” Hersheypark said in a Twitter post Saturday; no reason was immediately given.

Read more from The Patriot-News.

Comments: 11