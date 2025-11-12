Posted | Contributed by PhantomTails

From the press release:

Herschend Family Entertainment Corporation ("Herschend"), the world’s largest family-held themed attractions company, and Silverwood, Inc., owner of Silverwood Theme Park ("Silverwood"), have signed an exclusive term sheet for Herschend to acquire Silverwood.

Silverwood, a beloved family-owned theme and water park in Athol, ID, has been operated by the Norton family for more than 35 years. This partnership marks a new chapter for Silverwood, as it joins Herschend’s portfolio of family brands, while continuing its tradition of delivering memorable experiences to guests of all ages. Founded in 1988 by Gary Norton and operated by his family for three generations, Silverwood has grown into one of the most successful independently owned parks in the U.S., attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors each year to its 400-acre site. The park is home to more than 70 rides and attractions, including Boulder Beach Water Park.

"Silverwood has been our family’s life’s work for more than three decades," said Paul Norton, Silverwood’s Chief Operating Officer. "When the time came to pass the torch, Herschend was the only choice. They share our values, our long-term approach, and our belief that parks like this are built by people with heart."

Herschend operates more than 40 family entertainment brands across North America, iconic destinations such as Dollywood Parks & Resorts, Silver Dollar City Parks & Resorts, the Harlem Globetrotters and recently acquired properties such as Kennywood, Adventureland, and Lake Compounce, continuing its mission to bring families closer together by creating memories worth repeating.

"This is more than a business transaction—it’s the continuation of a legacy," said Andrew Wexler, CEO of Herschend. "We are honored that the Norton family has trusted us to carry their vision forward and excited to welcome the Silverwood hosts and guests to Herschend."

The parties have begun the due diligence process and are working toward finalizing the transaction.