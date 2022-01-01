Herschend starts tuition program for Dollywood and other parks

Dollywood amusement park has announced that it will cover education costs for all of its employees. The "GROW U" program, which is set to begin on February 24, will cover the full cost of tuition, fees and books for employees that choose to further their education. The program will be available for all of Dollywood's full-time, part-time and seasonal employees, which the park calls "hosts," beginning on their first day of employment. Operator Herschend will extend the program to all of its properties.

