Health officials and unions say Walt Disney World safety protocol has prevented Covid-19 outbreaks

Posted Friday, October 9, 2020 9:42 PM | Contributed by Jeff

As tumultuous as the three months since the reopening of Walt Disney World have been, public health officials and the unions say there have been no coronavirus outbreaks among workers or guests. So far, Disney’s wide-ranging safety measures appear to be working.

Read more from The New York Times.

