Great Escape battles planning board over ride placement

Posted Yesterday, 9:18 AM | Contributed by Jeff

Great Escape has given up its effort to place a 165-foot-tall ride in Ghost Town. The amusement park withdrew the proposal from the town Planning Board, and park officials will resubmit the plan with the same ride, but in a new location.

Read more from The Post-Star.

Related parks Great Escape, The

Comments: 6