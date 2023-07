Glenwood Caverns reopens drop ride following 2021 fatality

The drop tower ride at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park reopened this year after being closed for almost two years. It was closed after a fatal accident on Sept. 2021, which involved the death of a 6-year-old girl. The ride has been re-themed, re-structured, re-designed and re-named.

