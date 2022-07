Glenwood Caverns opens "highest looping" roller coaster

Built into the side of Iron Mountain above Glenwood Springs, Defiance features a 102.3 degree, 110-foot freefall drop, which is the steepest freefall drop in the western United States, according to the park. Defiance sits at 7,132 feet above sea level.

