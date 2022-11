Girl struck by cell phone on Six Flags Magic Mountain roller coaster

The parents of an eight year old girl are furious after their daughter was injured at Six Flags Magic Mountain after being struck in the face by a cellphone while riding a rollercoaster. They are now demanding that the park take stronger action to prevent this from happening to anyone else.

