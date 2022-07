Girl required 10 stitches after being hit by cell phone on Six Flags Magic Mountain roller coaster

An 8-year-old girl was injured on Twisted Colossus at Six Flags Magic Mountain by a flying cellphone, according to her family. She was transported to the hospital where she received 10 stitches and a CT.

