Gillians Wonderland Pier closing after 94 years

Posted | Contributed by Richie Reflux

The iconic Gillian’s Wonderland Pier, a family-run amusement park on Ocean City’s boardwalk for 94 years, plans to close after this summer due to financial hardship, the owner announced Friday.

Read more from NJ.com.

