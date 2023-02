Gillian's Wonderland contests fine after fatal work accident

Posted | Contributed by Jeff

Gillian’s Wonderland is contesting a $10,151 fine from OSHA in connection with the death of a worker at the site last May. Robert Sanger of Pittsgrove, Salem County, suffered fatal injuries on May 2 in a fall from a lift while working on the Ferris wheel in preparation for the season.

Read more from The Press of Atlantic City.

Related parks Gillian's Wonderland

Comments: 0