Genie and Lightning Lane rolling out to Disneyland Resort

Posted Tuesday, December 7, 2021 11:39 AM | Contributed by Jeff

The debut of Genie, Genie+ and Lightning Lane — a new secondary lane that will allow guests to bypass the traditional standby line — comes after Disney announced earlier this year that it would permanently retire FastPass and MaxPass and replace it with the new programs.

Read more from KTLA/Los Angeles.

