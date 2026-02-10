Gay Day cancelled in Orlando for 2026

In a statement posted online Sunday, Gay Days announced it would not hold its June 4-7, 2026 event. The annual event usually sees thousands of queer people gather in Orlando to enjoy the city's many theme parks and attractions. Organizers cited the current political climate. They specified that changes to its host hotel agreement, the loss of key sponsorship support, and what they described as broader challenges facing LGBTQ+ events nationwide led them to cancel the 35th anniversary event.

