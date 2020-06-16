Gamespot goes to Universal Orlando with Covid-19 rules in place

Posted Tuesday, June 16, 2020 12:13 PM | Contributed by Jeff

From the article:

And yet, when the news came that Universal Studios Orlando would be opening its doors to guests once again beginning in early June, I felt drawn to it. I wanted to experience what visiting a theme park is like in a post- or mid-COVID-19 world. I wanted to see firsthand how these recreational activities we took largely for granted have changed, possibly indefinitely. How different is it? Does it dampen the experience? More importantly, does it actually feel safe? These are the questions I had when I set foot in Universal Studios Orlando to visit a theme park for the first time since a global pandemic introduced a new normal.