Posted | Contributed by Jeff

From the Fun Spot Facebook post:

Our top priority is the safety of anyone who enters our park!

Due to expected high crowd volume, we will be implementing a Chaperone Policy for this Saturday, June 29th, 2024. All guests under 21 must be accompanied by an adult 21 years or older*. Please note, the South Parking lot and entrance will be closed; all guests must enter via the North Entrance.

*Chaperone can be responsible for up to two guests under 21.