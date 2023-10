Fun Spot Kissimmee reopens Galaxy Spin after accident, no problem found with ride

Posted | Contributed by Jeff

Fun Spot's Galaxy Spin has reopened two months after a boy fell from the ride. Video suggests that all normal safety protocols were followed, and the state said that the boy was able to get out from under the restraint and stood up. The state ordered that riders under 10 must be accompanied by someone 14 or older.

Read more from WESH/Orlando.

Related parks Fun Spot America

Comments: 0