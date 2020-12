Fun Spot founder spreads anti-mask conspiracy theories, son and current CEO insists they're meeting guidelines

In emails provided to Orlando Weekly, Fun Spot founder John Arie downplayed the pandemic, which has now killed more than a million and a half people worldwide, comparing it a bad flu season. Arie has posted on Facebook that, "We don’t need to wear masks on airplanes, grocery stores, Costco, amusement parks or church!"

