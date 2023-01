Frisco, Texas residents express concerns over mini Universal theme park

Posted | Contributed by Jeff

Several Frisco residents expressed concerns Tuesday night over the proposed Universal Studios theme park, including questions over crime and traffic. But Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney at a council meeting said the kids park isn't expected to bring similar crime issues as more adult-focused theme parks and that traffic is expected to be less than H-E-B, Costco and other developments along the Dallas North Tollway.

Read more from WFAA/Dallas.

Comments: 21