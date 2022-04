Four guests taken to hospital after smoke reported at Mr. Freeze in Six Flags Over Texas

Posted Today, 9:52 AM | Contributed by bigboy

Four Six Flags Over Texas guests were taken to a hospital on Sunday after an electrical malfunction caused smoke inside a ride building, officials with the park said. According to the park, a malfunction in a motor caused an internal electrical fire, which led to smoke in the building.

Read more from WFAA/Dallas.

Related parks Six Flags Over Texas

Comments: 12