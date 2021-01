Forthcoming roller coasters at Florida theme parks spark joy from roller coaster enthusiasts

Roller-coaster enthusiasts are looking up — and forward — as testing for Orlando’s next thrill rides ramps up at theme parks. New rides are testing at Universal Orlando, SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa, with construction at Magic Kingdom and Epcot for others.

