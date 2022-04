Former Waco news anchor takes GM position at Six Flags Over Texas

Sharon Mayo Parker, a beloved former and longtime anchor at KWTX, has been named the first African American female general manager in the history of Six Flags. Sharon will lead Six Flags over Texas in Arlington, where she’s worked for 15 years, most recently, as the director of marketing, sales and entertainment.

