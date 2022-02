Former Kennywood Laser Loop headed to Niagara Amusement Park

Posted Yesterday, 3:09 PM | Contributed by Jeff

One of Kennywood Park’s most famous — and incredibly popular — coasters, the Laser Loop, will be back and operating on U.S. soil for the first time in decades. Niagara Amusement Park & Splash World has purchased the looping ride — since renamed Cascabel — from La Feria Chapultepec Magico, a park in Mexico City.

Read more from The Tribune-Review.

Comments: 5