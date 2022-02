Former Fantasy Island hopes to reopen amusement park this spring

Posted Yesterday, 11:45 AM | Contributed by Jeff

Leaders on Grand Island say they are hoping to have the former Fantasy Island amusement park re-open this spring. The park is now called “Niagara Amusement Park and Splash World.” It’s owned by a company out of Indiana. Leaders on Grand Island say the company is working on getting some new rides and new additions to the water park.

Read more from WIVB/Buffalo.

