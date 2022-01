Former Disneyland GM to lead SeaWorld San Diego and Sesame Place

Posted Friday, January 21, 2022 10:26 AM | Contributed by Jeff

SeaWorld San Diego has hired a new president from Disneyland, as it prepares to debut in March a long-awaited dive coaster, as well as a new Sesame Place theme park. Jim Lake will be the marine park’s fourth president in six years.

Read more from The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Comments: 0